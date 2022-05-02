Alia Bhatt Captures Her Year Through Selfies On Instagram, Pic From Ranbir Kapoor and Her Film Features

Just four months into the year 2022, Alia Bhatt is already living her best life and proving that this can become one of the best years in her life. For starters, the actress is busy working on several promising projects. Her first release this year, Gangubai Kathiawadi was a massive hit not only at the box office but also with fans and critics. And she finally tied the knot with the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor. Now, the actress who is shooting for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh uploaded four selfies to give a glimpse of how these four months have been for her.

In the first selfie, she can be seen basking in the sun. The second one has her holding a letter of appreciation for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The third photo is from the sets of Brahmastra, a film that will see her and Ranbir on the silver screen together for the first time and the fourth photo is of her immersed in a pool.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Jan - April ISL ( In Selfie Life ) ✌️."

Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April with just close friends and family members in attendance. The celebrations were attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor among others. Soon after, the couple resumed working on their respective films.

While Ranbir is working on Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Alia reunited with Ranveer after Gully Boy for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Apart from this, she will be seen in Darlings, which she also co-produced. Meanwhile, her first film with hubby Ranbir is also set to release this year. Directed by the couple’s good friend Ayan Mukherji, Brahmastra will release on 9 September.

