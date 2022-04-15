Alia Bhatt Changes Instagram DP to This Stunning Wedding Pic With Husband Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on Thursday at their Bandra apartment with just family and close friends in attendance. After getting hitched, Alia, 29, posted a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in their balcony after dating for five years.

“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home… in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together… memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

“Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," the caption by Ranbir and Alia, read.

Soon after posting the first pictures of them as newlyweds, Alia also changed her Instagram display picture to a stunning pic from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look:

Alia and Ranbir matched the colour of their wedding outfits in ivory and gold from Bollywood’s go-to wedding designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. After keeping the media personnel and fans stationed outside ‘Vastu’ waiting, the couple arrived for the much-promised photo op at around 7:40 PM.

Alia and Ranbir arrived walking hand-in-hand to the beats of drums and greeted the media and fans with folded hands. Soon after posing for the paparazzi, Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms and walked back to the building.

Among those who attended the wedding from Ranbir’s side were mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, as well as Aadar and Armaan Jain along with their mother Rima Jain, and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Alia’s side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and sisters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen were spotted. Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Anushka Ranjan were also present.

