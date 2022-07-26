Alia Bhatt Dances To Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya As She Wraps Rocky Aur Rani; Ranveer Singh Applauds

Alia Bhatt has wrapped her share of filming for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and she is dancing her way out of the sets. On Tuesday morning, Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video in which he announced that Alia has wrapped her work for his directorial comeback. The actress was seen dancing on Ranbir Kapoor’s Channa Meraya after she was informed that it was a wrap for her.

In the video, shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, Alia was seen wearing a loose white kurta and posing with a wooden spoon in her mouth. The actress presumed it was a photo she was posing for but soon enough realised it was a video. “It’s a wrap for you!" Karan announced. “What better song to say goodbye to you," he added as Channa Mereya took over his voice and Alia performed the hook step of the track.

She soon took a bow and everyone — from Ranveer Singh to the crew — applauded her. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “A talkie wrap on my Rani! Watch Rocky cheer her on ! And excuse my excited and crazy camera moves ! Rani ne kaam kar liya on this prem kahani Ab Rocky tu bhi aaja wrap ke maidan me! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh ! Song selection is from my emotional library!"

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer and Alia in the lead while veteran actors Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra star in crucial supporting roles. The film was slated to release on February 10, 2023, however, it was recently announced that the film’s release could be delayed.

While Alia, who is expecting her first baby with Ranbir Kapor, has wrapped the filming of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, she will dive into the promotions of her upcoming film Darlings. She also has Brahmastra and her Hollywood debut project Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

