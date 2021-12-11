Alia Bhatt ‘Complains’ Ram Charan, Jr NTR Ignored Her on RRR Sets, Talks About Their Bond

After the trailer launch of RRR, the star cast Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, along the director SS Rajamouli are busy holding back-to-back media interactions. Today, on December 11, the team was in Hyderabad to answer media questions. During the event, Alia shared that she was ignored by Charan as he hardly spoke to her on the sets. Charan instantly replied that he was feeling shy because Alia is beautiful.

Alia further spilled the beans on Charan and Jr NTR’s bond. She said that the two are totally different, but they always are on the same note, and they only pull each other’s legs.

Alia revealed that Charan and Jr NTR were teasing each other throughout, and she realised that their bond is so special that they were not interested whether she was around. However, when they shot the song, Alia confronted them as she was not able to understand a word they said. She asked them to translate, and Charan did it, but Tarak still didn’t. Upon hearing Alia’s complaint, both Charan and Jr NTR burst into laughter.

“I first worked with NTR. He said he has not worked with an actress in the recent past. He has only worked with Ram Charan. So, please don’t mind me. The next day, I worked with Ram Charan. It was a big day for him as he was doing an important scene. He was extremely silent. Then I worked with them together, it was a riot as they were pulling each other’s legs," the actress said.

Sharing her experience of being a part of Telugu film, Alia expressed that she didn’t want to restrict herself only to Bollywood movies and only a director will get to decide about her role in a film. “Director’s vision is important. I am ready to act," she said. On RRR, Alia said that it was a nice experience and the film’s team took good care of her. Alia was touched to see the love of fans and would like to act in more south Indian movies.

RRR trailer was released on December 9 and Rajamouli has promised an epic theatrical experience. While Charan is portraying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Jr NTR is essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris.

