Alia Bhatt 'Worried' About Raising Her & Ranbir's Baby in Spotlight, Says 'Don't Want Intrusion...'

Alia Bhatt, who co-starred with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, says that he is the “most accommodating actor" on sets. The movie also holds a special place in their hearts because Alia and Ranbir fell in love, got married, and announced that they were expecting their first child, all during the course of the shooting for the film and its release. The two are now proud parents to a baby girl. In a recent interview, the actress was all praise for her husband. She stated a list of Ranbir’s professional qualities that she strongly admires and also opened up about parenting her child in the spotlight.

In an interview with Marie Clarie Magazine which took place before Alia gave birth to her daughter, the actress told that when it comes to work, her husband is an extremely disciplined co-star. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress stated, “Ranbir is one of the most accommodating, easy actors to work with. Always on time, always so giving to other actors. Extremely, extremely disciplined. And these are all attributes that I deeply admire, and I also believe I have the same. So, for us, this was a very comfortable working atmosphere. Something that I don’t even feel took a matter of five or seven minutes for us to start getting used to."

Alia Bhatt also shared what worries her regarding her child. “I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye," Alia said when asked about parenting her child in the spotlight. She frequently discusses it with her husband, family, and friends. She doesn’t want “intrusion" in her child’s life because Alia has chosen this path but not his child. The actress feels very “protective" of her child.

Alia Bhatt will appear in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi next year. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra lined up.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen with Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film. He will also appear alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

