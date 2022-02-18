Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: Inside the Biggest Bollywood Actresses' Salaries

The craze for Hindi movies is worldwide. People are recognizing Hindi cinema, and Bollywood has become one of the biggest film industries. A share amount of credit goes to the Bollywood stars. They have become influential personalities all over the world with their hard work. Talking about Bollywood divas, who are showcasing their talent on the big screen and winning the hearts of millions. Actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, are leading Bollywood movies now. These ladies have proved their worth every now and then by breaking the stereotypes of Bollywood. Their hard work has not only brought them fame but a good sum of fortune, as well. Let us find out how much money these Bollywood actresses make.

Starting with global icon Priyanka Chopra. Our desi girl is rocking the whole world with her amazing acting skills. Priyanka charged Rs 8 crore for Sky Is Pink and reported to upgrade her charges to Rs 10 crore for Jee Le Zara. Up next is Deepika Padukone, who is reported to be earning approximately Rs 15 crore for her recent movie Gehraiyaan. She raised the amount of Rs 12 to 15 crore as the movie was to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime. Next on the list is Katrina, who has been in this industry for nearly two decades and charges up to Rs 12 crore for a Bollywood movie. Moving to Anushka Sharma, who charged Rs 8 crore for her new Netflix movie Chakda Xpress, according to a report in Pinkvilla.

Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo has been in B-town for more than two decades now and takes Rs 12 crore as her fee to be in a Bollywood movie. Shifting to the young and new stars, Alia Bhatt has recently gained immense popularity, she is getting Rs 15 crore for Darling. However, Alia has reduced her price for directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar. Pink fame Taapsee Pannu charges Rs 5 crore for a Bollywood project. Shraddha Kapoor charges Rs 7 crore to be seen in a film. Next on the list is Kriti Sanon, who is charging Rs 4 crore and the new bees Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are on Rs 2 crore.

