Alia Bhatt Defends Ranbir Kapoor Against Karan Johar And Sonam Kapoor: 'He Has a Bad Reputation...'

Alia Bhatt has seemingly defended her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor from a popular ‘rumour’. Bollywood fans would know that Ranbir has been dubbed as the industry’s most popular gossip mongers. From Karan Johar to Sonam Kapoor, a few people have said that Ranbir loves to gossip. However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has now said that Ranbir doesn’t like gossip and stops her from gossiping as well.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over four years now. Having met on the sets of Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding bash. Lately, there are rumours doing the rounds suggesting that Alia and Ranbir are tying the knot. While Alia has not confirmed the news, she addressed the popular claims that Ranbir is a gossiper.

“I’ve not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that’s what I love about him the most. Even if he is criticising someone, he (is careful about it). He only believes in good things, otherwise don’t say it. I think that’s amazing. He doesn’t even like gossip, because of Ranbir I have become a non-gossiper. (He says) don’t gossip about anybody. He’s got a bad reputation that he is a gossiper, he’s not a gossiper. He doesn’t gossip at all," she said, speaking with RJ Siddharth Kannan.

In the past, both Karan and Sonam have said that Ranbir gossips a lot. “Ranbir Kapoor, he loves gossiping. I don’t know anybody who loves gossiping as much as he does. He is very seeda but he loves gossip," Sonam told Neha Dhupia on her chat show, No Filter Neha, in 2016. Karan too was of the same opinion when he appeared on Kapil Sharma’s show in 2019. “If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir (Kapoor). He’ll have it published in the papers in two days," he told on the show.

Meanwhile, Alia in the interview also added that Ranbir loves seeing her in her Gangubai avatar. Reacting to the viral pictures of him recreating her pose from the movie, Alia said that it was ‘the best thing he did that day.’ She added, “I was so nervous and in his own cute, subtle Ranbirish way, he gave me so much energy and support without him knowing. He won’t make a big about it but to me it was a big deal because it was just really cute."

Gangubai Kathiawadi releases on February 25.

