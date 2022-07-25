Alia Bhatt Defends Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'I Don’t Like Anything Negative Said About...'

Ranveer Singh broke the internet a couple of days back with his nude photoshoot for a magazine. However, the photos invited criticism from a lot of people. Now, the actor’s co-star and close industry friend Alia Bhatt has come out in his defense. Alia, who was attending the trailer launch event of her film Darlings, was asked about Ranveer’s photoshoot.

When she was questioned about the same by the media, she sternly said, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite, Ranveer Singh. So the question itself is something I can’t tolerate. I love him and he is eternally favourite to every one of us."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh recently set social media on fire after he went completely nude for his latest photoshoot for a magazine. The pictures left netizens gasping for breath and went viral in merely minutes.

Talking of Alia Bhatt, the trailer of her upcoming film Darlings released today. The film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in lead roles. For the event, the Brahmastra actress was dressed in a bright yellow dress that hid her baby bump perfectly. However, the mom-to-be was radiating the pregnancy glow. In the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi, Alia can be seen seated on a chair as she is interacting with the press.

Advertisement

The trailer of Darlings gives a glimpse of a dark comedy. The trailer begins with mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah visiting a police station to file a missing complaint against her husband, Hamza (played by Vijay Varma). They tell the cops that Hamza went out for work but has not returned ever since. Later in the trailer, it has been revealed that it was no other than the mother-daughter duo who kidnapped Hamza.

Darlings is Alia Bhatt’s first home production film. She is co-producing the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will be released on Netflix on August 5.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here