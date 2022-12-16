Alia Bhatt Drops a Teaser of Her '2022 IRL', Shares Special Moments With Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli

Alia Bhatt has had a fulfilling year not only on the professional front but on the personal front as well. The actress, who recently gave birth to her baby daughter Raha took to her Instagram story section to give a glimpse of how her year has been. Alia shared a video montage capturing several highlights from her year- right from January to December. She shared glimpses from her promotional shoots for her films, a still with RRR director SS Rajamouli, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s promotions, a still from Darlings, clips of her media interaction with Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra and more.

Sharing the video, she wrote that she has been MIL (missing in action) but 2022 has been a memorable year. She wrote that she will do a quick recap of 2022 IRL (in real life).

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt has churned out hit films this year. She opened the year with Gangubai Kathiawadi in February, which was followed by RRR in March. Both films broke records at the box office and pulled the crowd to the theatres. She also made her OTT debut and her debut as a producer with the Netflix film Darlings. She was then seen in Brahmastra, where she shared the screen with her actor-husband, Ranbir Kapoor, for the first time. Moreover, Alia shot for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone this year as well.

Next, she will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

On the personal front, she tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April after dating for a couple of years. Soon after, the celebrity couple announced their pregnancy. Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha in November this year. She was recently clicked outside her yoga classes after the birth of her baby.

