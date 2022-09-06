Alia Bhatt Drops Adorable Pic With Her Furry Friend Edward Amid Brahmastra's Promotions

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra where she will star opposite her actor-husband for the first time. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film will release in theatres on September 9. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Amid the promotional events, the actress shared an adorable snap with her pet card Edward. In the photo, the mom-to-be can be seen wearing a dark green Anarkali suit which she styled with a blue dupatta. The actress tied her hair in a neat bun and wore a gajra to complete her ethnic look.

She can be seen holding her cat in her arms as she gave a side profile to the camera. Take a look at the photo:

Alia and her sister Shaheen often shares photo with their pet cat Edward. Even during her wedding, Alia posted an adorable photo with Edward and called the him, “Cat of honour ✨"

Meanwhile, with just 2 days left for the release of the much-awaited movie, the married duo, along with their co-stars and director Ayan Mukerji have been promoting the film tirelessly. After Ranbir and Alia were spotted by photographers outside PVR theatres in Mumbai, the couple has now been photographed at the Mumbai Airport all decked up in traditional clothing.

Paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to share a video of Ranbir and Alia from outside the airport. The two, who are also expecting their first child together left for Ujjain, Rajasthan to promote the film. Brahmastra will also see a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from Brahmastra, Alia will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh and will be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stones.

