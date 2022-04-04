Alia Bhatt Drops Pretty Sunkissed Pic Amid Wedding Rumours, Samantha, Priyanka Chopra All Hearts

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is busy receiving praises for her latest releases- Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. She also has several films in the lineup, including a Hollywood project. Not only her career, but her personal life too, has been going great as she is rumoured to be tying the knot with beau Ranbir Kapoor this month. Amid the speculations and reported wedding preparations, the actress dropped a beautiful sunkissed picture of herself on Instagram.

In the photo, Alia can be seen wearing a yellow tank top and posing with flowers of the same colour. She has kept her makeup minimal and completed her looks with a couple of neckpieces. She did not caption the photo but added an emoji.

Take a look:

Alia’s industry colleagues Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped lovely comments for her. The former wrote, “Beautiful 😍," while the latter dropped a heart-shaped emoji. Alia and Priyanka will be seen in the upcoming film Jee Le Zaara, along with Katrina Kaif. Samantha, on the other hand, has always praised Alia for her work and supported her.

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds, suggesting that Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot this month. While the Brahmastra actors are yet to confirm these rumours, new reports offer developments on the wedding front. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Ranbir is rescheduling his commitments this month for his upcoming wedding. Now, a new report claims that Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan expressed his desire to see the couple tie the knot.

A source close to both the families told Etimes, “Alia’s maternal grandfather N Razdan is in fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot."

The report also claims that the couple is planning on tying the knot on April 17. However, the dates might change ‘depending on the health of Alia’s grandfather N Razdan.’

