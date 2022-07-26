Alia Bhatt Exudes Boss Vibes in Stylish Yellow Pantsuit as She Promotes Darlings, See Pics

Mom-to-Be Alia Bhatt has been making bold fashion statements with her impressive outfits at various important events. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress recently took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself sporting a stylish yellow pantsuit matched seamlessly with a black top. In one of the pictures, the actress is seated on a wooden stool in her dewy makeup look embellished with matte glossy lipstick. Meanwhile, her close-up shot is enhanced by her stunning cheekbones and light mascara to give her that oomph! Alia wrote in her caption, “Main pose karti hoon … aap darlings ka trailer dekho."

Take a look:

Several fans of the Brahmastra actress took to the comment section to leave endearing compliments. While one of her fans wrote, “Koi itna khoobsurat kaise ho sakta hai?(How can someone be so beautiful?)", another fan commented, “Can’t wait for your baby(sic)".

Yesterday, Alia launched the trailer of her OTT film, Darlings. The movie that has created quite a buzz among netizens would also feature Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in prominent roles. While addressing one of the questions posed by a journo as to whether she would like to produce a project for her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor, the actress said this with a beaming smile on her face, “We did discuss it. I actually told him that if you don’t make me produce it, I’ll be very upset! I told him if you don’t want to take me as an actor, that’s totally fine. He told me, ‘No no, I need you, you’re a tyrant,’".

She also said she would like to be a creative producer and would like to give input during the writing stage. Directed and co-written by Jasmeet K. Reen, in her directorial debut and bankrolled by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies in collaboration with Alia Bhatt, Darlings is a black comedy drama flick set against the backdrop of a conservative lower middle-class neighborhood in Mumbai.

The story explores the lives of a quirky mother-daughter duo, who while navigating through exceptional circumstances, finds courage and love as they try to find their place in the world. The film is slated to release on August 5, 2022.

