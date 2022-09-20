Alia Bhatt Feels 'Grateful and Honoured' on Receiving Smita Patil Memorial Award, See Post

Alia Bhatt was recently awarded the Priyadarshni Academy Smita Patil Memorial Award for her exceptional contribution to the world of Indian cinema. The award was handed over on the occasion of the 38th anniversary of the Priyadarshini Academy, which is a non-profit educational organization. For those unaware, the academy established the accolade in the memory of actress Smita Patil in 1986. The honourable accolade is given to national and international recipients annually. According to Cinema Express, the annual function was held virtually via a webinar on September 19.

Alia Bhatt, who reportedly attended the online event, in her thanking speech offered her gratitude to the academy for choosing her. Calling it a moment that she will cherish for years to come, Bhatt explained how India has been recognized globally for its legacy of art. The actress feels extremely grateful that her work is a part of it. According to Alia, cinema bestows one with multiple positive things such as believing in the beauty of dreams.

She said, “I want to thank the Priyadarshni Academy for bestowing me with the Smita Patil Memorial Award for Best Actor. It’s a tremendous honour to be here today, one I’ll cherish for the years to come. India has the most incredible legacy of the arts, and I’m eternally grateful that our work is a part of it. Cinema teaches us the importance of believing in the beauty of dreams, to follow them with dedication and humility, and never quit."

Just a day after, the Brahmastra actress also took to social media to share the good news with her online fandom. While sharing a picture of her certificate, Bhatt articulated, “Grateful and honoured to receive the Smita Patil Memorial Award. Thank you to everyone." The award recognizes Bhatt’s outstanding contribution to Hindi cinema and honours the critical acclamation that she has garnered over the course of her career. “A very talented and multi-faceted actor, Ms. Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in modern Indian Cinema through her outstanding and critically acclaimed performances in Hindi films. She has also been a successful brand ambassador of several prestigious brands. We, at Priyadarshani Academy, applaud and celebrate her admirable contribution to the entertainment industry," reads the certificate.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for the release of her movie Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The first part of the trilogy is recording unprecedented growth at the box office currently. Meanwhile, media reports claim that Ayan Mukerji is aiming at filming the second and third parts of the film simultaneously. Brahmastra 2 which will chronicle the story of Dev, the main antagonist, is likely to feature Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

