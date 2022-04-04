Alia Bhatt Felt Her Walk Was Like a Duck, Says She Took Inspiration From Allu Arjun to Bring Swag in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt is currently basking the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi, which did splendidly well both commercially and critically. Alia’s character in the film won millions of hearts with its mannerism, dialogue delivery, and confident walking style. But in reality, Alia believes that her actual walk is like that of a “duck.” And the actress took inspiration from superstar Allu Arjun's performance in his latest blockbuster film Pushpa. In an interview with India Today, the actress revealed that she took inspiration from Allu Arjun’s swag in his film to bring the same energy into her character in Gangubai Kathiawadi..

In the candid conversation, the actress opened up about how she feels that character of Gangubai Kathiwadi has a lot of “swag” and her walking style added a lot to it. She then went on to say that after watching paparazzi videos of herself on social media, she feels that she walks “strangely” and she wanted to make it “more interesting”. Alia said, “When I watch my own paparazzi videos, I feel like I walk strangely, like a duck. I had to make it more interesting." Alia further revealed that after watching Allu Arjun's blockbuster film, she was completely attracted to his “inherent swag" and wanted to incorporate that in her role. Alia added, “When I watched Pushpa. I was just taken in by Allu Arjun’s inherent swag." Alia shared that the “Swag" in the film “has to be felt." She said that the swag should be “recognised as a talent.”

Undeniably, Alia has proved herself as a bankable star, as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial became one of the highest grosser at the box office among several post-pandemic releases. So far, the movie has collected 186 crores at the box office. Apart from Alia, the movie also features Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vijay Raaz, among others.

Alia’s latest film RRR has also been receiving an amazing response from the audience; it has crossed 700 crores at the box office. The film, which is set in pre-independence India, features superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

