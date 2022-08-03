Alia Bhatt Finally Reacts to Memes on 'Love Storiyaan' in 'Kesariya' Song: 'Gaana Number 1 Pe Hai'

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her maiden production Darlings, has finally reacted to the criticism and trolling surrounding the song ‘Kesariya’ from Brahmastra, which marks her first film with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Kesariya has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love anthem has been composed by Pritam. The two-minute-fifty-two seconds song chronicles the love story of Isha (Alia) and Ayan (Ranbir), and how they confess their love for each other at the spiritual location of Varanasi. Although the teaser of the song was loved unanimously, making everyone wonder what was in the store for all, the full-length track, however, managed to divide a few. More specifically, the “Love Storiyaan" bit in the song.

Alia, who was in New Delhi for the launch of the song ‘La Ilaaj’ from her film ‘Darlings’, said that she was unfazed by the trolling as ‘Kesariya’ is topping music charts.

“Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complaint karun! (The song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain)," Alia told reporters.

At the event, Alia was also asked how she was managing her work commitments during pregnancy. She said, “If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest. Working gives me peace, it’s my passion, it keeps my heart, mind and soul alive and charged. So I would want to work till I am a hundred years old."

‘Darlings’ is a dark comedy that delves into the lives of a resilient mother-daughter fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons. Talking about strong women characters leading the film, Alia said, “You are seeing a mother-daughter dynamic like never before. What’s extremely beautiful in their relationship is how rare and honest this sort of dynamic is. The mother is suggesting all odd things, the daughter is sometime mothering the mother."

