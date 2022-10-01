Alia Bhatt Flaunt Baby-Bump Friendly Wardrobe Ahead of Launching Maternity Collection; Watch

Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt, who is known for her exceptional fashion picks, is now gearing up to launch her own line of maternity wear. On Saturday morning, the Brahmastra star took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her brand label Ed-a-Mamma. The video featured Alia flaunting her maternity sartorial choices, from athleisure wear to brunch-ready dresses. During pregnancy, it is crucial for women to give utmost priority to comfort over everything and Alia Bhatt’s maternity line falls nothing short of it.

From breezy dresses to cute sweatshirts, the Bollywood actress can be seen slaying them all with poise and ease. From leisure to professional looks, Alia’s fashion line covers various ranges. In the clip, the mommy-to-be also appears to be rejoicing with immense glee as she drops hints for creative sartorial picks for all mamma-beans. While sharing the video she wrote, “Edamamma Maternity Wear - made with a lot of love - for mama-beans.” Take a look at the video below:

The video comes just a day after the actress explained the reason behind launching her own maternity line. According to her, she began overwhelmed when it came to shopping for maternity clothes. She had to consider a number of aspects because she had no clue how the clothes will look on her. She explained, “It’s not like I’ve bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don’t know how you’re going to look or feel over the next few months and let’s be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir’s wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn`t mean my sense of style has to, right?"

Alia also revealed how the idea of her own maternity collection came about to be. Without changing her style, the actress only altered a few aspects of her clothes to make them baby bump-friendly. She continued, “So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favorite jeans, designed shirts that I didn’t have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any airport looks. What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection.”

Notably, the actress is all set to launch her own maternity collection on October 14. Meanwhile, on the professional front, her latest release Brahmastra has created a massive buzz at the box office. Apart from this, she has Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

