Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Love for White Sarees as She Poses With Fans Outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office

Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, which was released last week, had an opening collection of Rs 10.50 crores. Amid all the praise from film critics and fellow actors in the film industry, Alia was spotted at Bhansali’s office in Mumbai on Tuesday. The 28-year-old actress, who was spotted by the paparazzi, continued her love affair with the white sarees.

Alia was seen wearing a white floral print saree as she met Bhansali. The actress wore a light fabric saree which came with pink and green floral print. Alia wore a matching blouse with the saree and accessorised her look with a pair of gold jhumkas. For hair, the actress was seen wearing a neat bun adorned with a white rose.

Alia had draped an array of white sarees during the promotions of her latest biographical film –Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress wore all-white outfits and effortlessly aced the tone-on-tone look. With her latest traditional style, Alia has shown the versatility of the six-yard.

The actress had worn a similar floral white saree at an earlier promotional event for her film. Alia draped the white morakasi printed linen saree and shared gorgeous pictures of herself on the social media platform earlier in February. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Alia welcomed the spring season in a white saree with pink floral print. The actress styled her hair in a loose bun and adorned it with white roses. For make-up, the actress opted for her usual minimal look but with bright pink lipstick and a bindi. Alia accessorised the look with a pair of oxidised silver jhumkas.

Besides her impressive sartorial looks, Alia is also all set to impress the audience with her next much-awaited project RRR. The movie marks Alia’s debut in Telugu film industry and will be released in five regional languages on March 25.

