Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Mama Glow In a 'Slurpy Morning' Selfie and You Must Not Miss It

Morning daze has nothing over new mom Alia Bhatt. The Bollywood actress is currently busy shredding her maternity weight and focusing on the well-being of her baby girl Raha. And the weekend appears to be full of sunshine and smiles for her. On Saturday morning, Alia Bhatt shared a sun-kissed photo of her slurpy morning mood in a casual yellow tee. If the photo is anything to go by, it seems the actress is all up for relaxation this weekend.

In the latest photo, Alia Bhatt shuts her eyes close as rays of sunshine hits her no-makeup face. With her hair tied in a neat pony, the actress used a quirky emoticon to channel her mood. Check out the photo here:

Advertisement

It seems that clicking sun-kissed selfies at her house has become a new hobby of the Bollywood diva. Last weekend, she flaunted her baby mama glow in a couple of cheeky selfies. While doing so Alia stated, “Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photo shoot in my bathroom. Happy Sunday."

Just a day ago, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with the former’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, took baby Raha for a walk and the photos of their spotting instantly went viral on social media.

Advertisement

A month and a half after post-partum, Alia Bhatt had successfully begun practicing aerial yoga under the full guidance of her trainer to rebuild the connection with her core. The new mom hasn’t resumed working as of yet but she has multiple projects in the pipeline including Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, and Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa in collaboration with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest Movies News here