Alia Bhatt Gets Adorable Birthday Present from BF Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, who is currently vacationing with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, has got an adorable birthday wish from her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor. Neetu took to her Instagram stories to share a stunning pic with Alia to wish the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress on her birthday today, March 15.

In the picture, Neetu and Alia are all smiles as they pose for the photo. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful inside out," Neetu wrote alongside the photo. Neetu and Alia share a close bond and are often seen spending quality time together over lunches or dinners.

Advertisement

While Alia is holidaying with her family on her birthday, her boyfriend Ranbir is busy with Luv Ranjan’s untitled film, which sees him sharing the screen space with Shraddha Kapoor.

Most recently, Alia Bhatt joined Ranbir, Neetu, and their family as they watched Rishi Kapoor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen. Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last on-screen appearance Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a few photos from the screening. She shared a still of the film featuring her late father and wrote in the caption, “It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically; but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be. Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture."

Rishi Kapoor could not complete the film due to his sudden unfortunate demise. Paresh Rawal later stepped into his shoes to complete the film. Sharmaji Namkeen releases on March 31.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.