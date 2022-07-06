‘Brahmastra’ star Alia Bhatt got candid about settling in with the Kapoor clan on the first episode of the new season of the much anticipated Hotstar Specials’ Koffee With Karan Season 7.

Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 of this year and fans have always been interested in knowing about her shift from a family of four to Bollywood’s First Family.

The actress was quoted as saying, “I have been brought up between me, my mum, my sister and my father. That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given a totally new layer in my life."

The first episode will also feature Alia’s co-star from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, Ranveer Singh. While the country is waiting to see Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry work magic on screen, this episode will be a good start to that.

Ranveer and Alia were last seen opposite each other in Zoya Akhtar’s 2019 release, Gully boy.

It is anticipated that the first episode will also be exploring the different avenues in the lives of these two superstars of Bollywood as they speak to the audience about their marriages and work.

You can stream the all new season of Koffee with Karan that starts from tomorrow (July 7) and will have new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the forever favourite rapid fire.

