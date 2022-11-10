Alia Bhatt Gets Discharged After Delivery; Ranbir Kapoor Picks New Mom, Baby Girl from Hospital

The entire Kapoor family is ecstatic with the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s baby girl. The couple welcomed their first child on November 6 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai and shared a joint statement calling their daughter ‘magical.’ Fans of Ralia are super excited to see the baby’s face and also know about her more. Now, the latest update on the new mom is that she got discharged from the hospital today at 9 am and she along with Ranbir took their newborn baby girl home.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Alia and Ranbir’s car as vehicles as they arrive at the hospital’s entrance to pick them up. We also see the car, leaving the hospital after they leave from the place.

Check the video here:

Meanwhile, Fans of Alia-Ranbir are left super excited, wondering how their daughter will look in the future. In fact, a computer-generated photo of their child went viral on social media with netizens gushing over the little girl.

A fan club page of the Brahmāstra pair posted a super cute picture of a girl, resembling both Alia and Ranbir. The viral post was captioned, “Is that how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s little princess will look like in future?what do you think?." In no time, this picture took the internet by storm and evoked love-filled comments from netizens. Reacting to this viral click, one fan asked, “yeh toh bilkul alia ranbir jaise lag rehi hai. so cute." Another said, “inki beti same aise hi dikhegi."

Interestingly, several fake photos of Alia’s newborn daughter are doing the rounds on social media.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter on Sunday, November 6. The couple was spotted making their way to the Sir HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday and a few hours later, the couple confirmed that they have welcomed a baby girl. “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love - Alia, and Ranbir," the Brahmastra actress’s post read.

As per reports, new dad Ranbir broke down when he held his daughter in his arms. According to Bollywood Life, a source revealed that the families got emotional upon the arrival of the little one. “Usually, the Brahmastra actor is calm and composed, but with the arrival of his daughter, he became a totally different person. He couldn’t contain his excitement, happiness, and tears. And the moment he picked his daughter in his arms, he started weeping, and looking at him everyone was in tears," the source said.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April. In June, they surprised fans by revealing that they are expecting their first baby.

