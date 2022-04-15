Alia Bhatt Gets Her Wedding Date With Ranbir Kapoor Embroidered on Her Pallu, See Pic

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now officially married! The happy bride took to Instagram yesterday to break the news to her fans, which she did through a series of the most heartwarming wedding photos on the Internet. They got married in Ranbir house, Vastu in Bandra on what Alia describes as their favourite spot- the balcony. Only close friends and family were in attendance for this adorable wedding. But the hottest topic on the Internet seems to be the couple’s ensembles that took the breath out of everyone due to the sheer elegance and beauty they seemed to exude.

Several details about Alia’s outfits are surfacing everywhere, but Diet Sabhya seemed to have made the cutest discovery of all. The bride got her wedding date, “The fourteenth of April, 2022", inscribed in silver onto her bridal saree’s pallu. Netizens are currently melting underneath all the love they witnessed at Ranbir-Alia’s wedding.

Alia Bhatt chose a beautiful ivory white saree from designer Sabyasachi’s bridal collection. Embroidered with golden tilla work, the organza saree was hand-dyed and draped perfectly around Alia. The veil featured a tissue-paper thin material that was handwoven. Alia’s jewellery took her outfit home as she wore a choker featuring uncut diamonds and pearls and matching earrings that made her look like royalty. Beautiful bangles and rings adorned her hands as she completed her look with a beautiful headpiece.

Ranbir Kapoor was not too far away in the glam zone from his bride. He too chose the same palette as Alia and wore a silk sherwani with uncut diamonds for buttons, his safa featured zari maori embroidery against silk organza which held a kilangi made of emeralds, pearls and more uncut diamonds. A strand of pearl necklaces completed the look and made him look like a king.

