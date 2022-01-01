Alia Bhatt Gives 2022 'Hakuna Matata Energy', Welcomes New Year With Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood love birds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rang in the new year together, from an unknown place where they have gone for a quiet vacation. However, the actress gave a glimpse of her new year celebrations featuring her beau and dropped a couple of pictures showing how she welcomed the year. The first photo is a close-up shot of Alia, who smilingly looks at the camera. The second picture shows Ranbir drinking from a silver glass. She also shared a couple of photos of wildlife animals and ended her photo series with a beautiful pic of a sunset. She captioned the photo as, “giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy ☀️☀️stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year 🙏☀️❤️"

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are Bollywood’s most liked couples. When photographs or videos of the lovebirds appear on the internet, they usually leave viewers swooning.

In terms of work, Alia and Ranbir both have a bevy of exciting projects in the making. In the much-anticipated film Brahmastra, Ranbir and Alia will work together for the first time on the big screen. The film will be released in theatres on September 9, 2022. Ranbir’s other projects include Shamshera and an unnamed Luv Ranjan feature with Shraddha Kapoor.

Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Telugu-period drama RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are among Alia’s upcoming films. The actress has been out and about with director SS Rajamouli and her co-stars, promoting her film RRR.In addition, the young diva attended a special screening of Kabir Khan’s ’83, which stars Ranveer Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.