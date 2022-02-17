Alia Bhatt Gives Boss Lady Vibes in Berlin, Neetu Kapoor Reacts To Gangubai Kathiawadi Star's Pics

Neetu Kapoor reacted to Alia Bhatt’s latest look from Berlin on Instagram. Alia is turning heads in Berlin with her sexy yet classy fashion choices. She is in the German city for the world premiere of her upcoming release Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, aka Berlinale 2022. On February 16, she shared a set of pictures from her Day 2 in the city.

After dazzling in a stunning white strapless Dolce & Gabbana gown, Alia opted for some boss lady vibes. She paired a white formal pleated palazzo with a plunging neckline white coat. Her tresses were neatly tied in a bun. To accessorise the look, she styled the outfit with just a pair of matching pearl earrings that added the oomph factor to the attire.

Dropping the pictures, Alia wrote, “Berlin Day 2," along with a white heart emoji. As soon as Alia shared the pictures, a string of comments arrived from her friends and family. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor dropped fire emoticons to express how gorgeous Alia looked, while her friend Anushka Ranjan commented – “Alia! Soooo stunning." Actor Anil Kapoor also adored how beautiful Alia looked in the pictures.

Take a look at Alia’s post:

Gangubai Kathiawadi is an adaptation of a chapter from Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film narrates the story of a sex worker named Gangubai Kathiawadi who rose to political power and prominence in Kamathipura, a red-light area of Mumbai. Through the movie, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has portrayed the journey of Gangubai, who fought the odds against her and emerged as the head of a brothel and a political leader of Kamathipura. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been making buzz ever since its teaser was released. So far, the makers have come out with two tracks from the film – Dholida and Jab Saiyaan. While Dholida is a peppy dance number, Jab Saiyaan takes you on an emotional ride. After several delays, Gangubai Kathiawadi will be released in your nearest theatres on February 25, 2022.

