Gone are the days when actresses were only limited to the Bollywood industry and their on-screen performances which solely ruled hearts. Just look at Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif and you will understand what we are talking about. In a recent interview with SheThePeopleTV, Alia, who founded the kid's clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma, opened up about the importance of sisterhood and women entrepreneurs. Alia also praised Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, two of her contemporaries, for their unwavering courage in choosing their respective careers and establishing successful businesses.

During the conversation, the Darlings star gave a major shoutout to Deepika’s beauty brand. She exclaimed, “While talking about other women entrepreneurs, I would like to give major shoutouts to my contemporaries. Like, somebody like Deepika, who started her own skincare brand 82 East with some lovely products that I’ve tried.” For Katrina Kaif, she said, “Another friend of mine, Katrina, has her own makeup brand - Kay Beauty. Again, done so well in the market of makeup, and done extremely well for herself."

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt added that she admired women producers and directors not because they were women, but because they had the courage to stand out and declare that they themselves would carry out their own plans. “I really admire women who can come out there and as I said, put their mouth is, believe in a certain brand and back it, and do all they can, to push it and promote it. Even like women producers, for example, women directors - I will continue to support them. Not because they are women. Only because I admire the courage and I admire who can stand out and say this is something that I will do myself," the Brahmashtra star said.

For the unversed, Katrina is the founder of a well-known makeup brand Kay Beauty while the Pathaan actress recently launched her skincare line 82 East.

Advertisement

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has several projects in the pipeline. Following her maternity break, the talented actress will resume filming on her highly anticipated project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, where she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh. After wrapping up the remaining scenes of Karan Johar's romantic drama, which will reunite Alia with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh, the actress is expected to begin filming for Jee Le Zaraa. Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Alia will also make her feature film debut in Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone.

Read all the Latest Movies News here