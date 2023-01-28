Alia Bhatt Glows in No-Makeup Look After Acing Surya Namaskar With Sister Shaheen; See Pics

Alia Bhatt gave birth to a baby girl, named Raha, recently but the Darlings actress is back to her fitness regime. As her recent social media posts suggest, Yoga is one of the many activities that she has been pursuing religiously as a medium to reconnect with her core. The actress recently aced yet another yoga pose Surya Namaskar with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. And that certainly deserves a victorious selfie!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt’s Yoga teacher Anushka Parwani dropped a couple of sun-kissed selfies with the Bhatt sisters. Rocking a no-makeup look at a yoga studio, Alia Bhatt beamed with happiness in a green tank top and Shaheen complimented the picture with her smile as well in her printed top. The duo were also joined by Anushka who seemed extremely happy with her students. Her caption read, “Todays happy faces brought to you by 108 Surya Namaskaras." Soni Razdan and Meiyang Chang were impressed by this feat. While Razdan commented, “No Way(with a slew of emojis)", Chang wrote, “108(surprised emoji)".

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt fans also took to the comment section to share their compliments. One of them wrote, “Alia glowing and how(fire emoji)". Another one commented, “Alia is so gorgeous without makeup!!’ Someone else said, “I love the part how you project yourself with utter honesty and accepting yourself so graciously. No makeup needed when you are happy from inside. It just reflects on your face!" One of them also stated, “Next level fitness!!"

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s most recent outing Brahmastra broke the dry spell at the box office. The film not only became a commercial blockbuster but has successfully hyped the Astraverse fandom for the next two installments in the trilogy. The actress was also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawad and Jasmeet K Teen’s Darlings, both of which got immensely praised by the audience due to her powerful performances.Now the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s quirky love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh as well as Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

