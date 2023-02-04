While Ranbir Kapoor gears up for the release of his upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, his wife Alia Bhatt is making sure to shower him and the entire team with love and support. Recently, the actress was seen sweating out in the gym while listening to the film’s latest song Tere Pyaar Mein. She also penned a quirky note which read, “Filhaal hum toh sirf Cardio ke pyaar mein bheege bheege bheege 😅 @shraddhakapoor #TerePyaarMein on loop dada @ipritamofficial".

In the video, Alia was seen enjoying her cardio session as she grooved to the track. She donned a black athleisure as she ran across the treadmill. Fans and well-wishers are so happy with Alia’s gesture, as she promotes the film on social media while Ranbir Kapoor stays off the platform.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt has never shies away from extending her support to her husband in all his ventures. A fan page wrote, “Alia promoting RK’s movies us everything ❤️❤️❤️❤️". Another user wrote, “Thank you for always sport Ranbir your love for him he’s lucky and also we are his fans lucky he his wife sport him like this we love you mommy 💞!" “You make me fall in love with you again nd again😍❤️❤️❤️," read another comment.

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir recently welcomed a baby girl. They named her Raha. She married Ranbir earlier last year before dating him for 5 years. They even starred in a film together titled ‘Brahmastra’. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie turned out to be a box office success too.

Meanwhile, speaking of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the film stars Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady opposite Ranbir. Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi also plays a pivotal role. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the upcoming romantic comedy is all set to hit the theatres on March 8. The song has been receiving a lot of love and appreciation across the internet due to its peppy and colourful vibe.

Advertisement

Talking about the song, Pritam said “Collaborating on a Ranbir Kapoor song with Amitabh and Arijit is always special. In the past, whenever we have come together musically, the audience has loved and appreciated our music. I hope the audience enjoys our new song Tere Pyaar Mein and we continue to get their love."

Read all the Latest Movies News here