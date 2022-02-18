Alia Bhatt Has An Old connection With Germany, Here's How

Recently, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her grand entry on the red carpet of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, as her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi had a world premiere at the prestigious film festival. The actress looked elegant in a white net saree, as she graced the event along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Pictures of the duo, which are making the rounds on the internet, are proof.

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time Alia has appeared at the Berlin Film Festival (on February 16). The actress made her debut at the esteemed film festival in 2014 for her second film Highway, followed by Gully Boy in 2019. However, many are not aware that Berlin holds a special place for the Raazi actress. During an old interview in 2014, before going for the world premiere of her second film, she revealed that her grandparents belonged to Germany. In addition, her grandmother was German and was born in the European nation.

Not just this, but the maternal great grandfather of the actress used to run an underground newspaper against German dictator Adolf Hitler. For this, the authorities caught and imprisoned him for two years. After which, her maternal grandmother escaped to then Czechoslovakia and later to England.

Earlier, Alia’s father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had confirmed Alia’s German connection. In February 2014, the Sadak director tweeted and shared more details. According to his tweets, Alia’s grandmother was born in Berlin in 1929. He further wrote, “The spirit of rebellion which is embedded in Highway is a part of Alia’s legacy. It comes from her great-grandfather. Karl Hoelzer, Alia’s great grandfather dared to take on the Nazi regime in his small way and paid a very heavy price for it." Take a look at his tweets.

In another interview, the Udta Punjab actress also revealed that her grandmother, whose name is Gertrud, was in tears when she told her that Highway was going to be premiered in Berlin.

