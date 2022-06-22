Alia Bhatt Has the Most Adorable Partner for International Yoga Day and We Can't Take Our Eyes Off Them

Alia Bhatt has shared an adorable video to commemorate International Yoga Day. The short clip on her Instagram handle featured the actress with her furry friend Edward, whom she introduced as her ‘yoga partner’. To mark the occasion, Alia extended her wishes to the fans and wrote, “Happy Yoga Day from my yoga partner and me.”

In the short clip, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star was seen petting her kitty. Alia was dressed in a tank top which she paired with grey yoga pants. She tied her hair in a bun and was seen doing yoga asana on the floor.

Apart from Alia, many celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma and others also extended greetings on the International Yoga Day. Last year too, Alia, who is known as an animal-lover, wished her fans with a video featuring her cat. She captioned the clip, “Happy happy yoga day.”

She even treated fans with a picture of herself with Edward on her wedding day and called it her ‘cat of honour’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Brahmastra’s trailer which was launched recently took the internet by storm. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. Apart from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh.

Alia will also make her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. She recently jetted off to the West for her Hollywood film shoot. She even shared a photograph ahead of the shoot and wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.”

