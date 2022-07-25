Alia Bhatt Hides Baby Bump, Radiates Pregnancy Glow in Yellow Dress at Darlings' Trailer Launch

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next film Darings which will release on Netflix on August 5. The trailer of the film also starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma was unveiled today, July 25. For the event, the Brahmastra actress was dressed in a bright yellow dress that hid her baby bump perfectly. However, the mom-to-be was radiating the pregnancy glow.

In the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi, Alia can be seen seated on a chair as she is interacting with the press.

Earlier in the day, Alia had taken to her social media handle to share her look for the trailer launch of the film. She dropped a couple of photos dressed in the yellow, bell-shaped dress. The actress tied her hair in a ponytail and kept the makeup minimal as usual. Sharing it, she had written, “It’s DARLINGS day ☀️Trailer out very very very soooooooons ."

Alia Bhatt and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April this year after dating for almost 5 years. In June, they announced their pregnancy through a social media post.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Darlings was released today and it gives a glimpse of a dark comedy. The trailer begins with mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah visiting a police station to file a missing complaint against her husband, Hamza (played by Vijay Varma). They tell the cops that Hamza went out for work but has not returned ever since. Later in the trailer, it has been revealed that it was no other than the mother-daughter duo who kidnapped Hamza. Wondering why? Why have a justification to it. From the trailer, the film looks promising and unique. It not only looks intriguing but also has the elements of comedy.

Darlings is Alia Bhatt’s first home production film. She is co-producing the film with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will be released on Netflix on August 5.

