Alia Bhatt Hugs Ranbir Kapoor at The Airport, Shah Rukh Khan and Abram Greet Fans On Eid

Alia Bhatt returned today from London after the shoot of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. The actress was greeted by Ranbir Kapoor. Paps captured Alia excitedly calling Ranbir ‘baby’ before hugging him tightly inside their car.

On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha 2022, Shah Rukh Khan megastar stepped out at his balcony to greet fans gathered outside his Mumbai house, Mannat. Accompanying him was none other than his youngest son AbRam Khan. Shah Rukh Khan wore a white t-shirt with denim and completed his looks with shades. Meanwhile, junior Khan was seen dressed in a red t-shirt with black pants.

Ranveer Singh might turn into Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri aka ‘Shaktimaan’ in the film on the Indian superhero. It has been reported that Om Raut has approached Ranveer Singh to play the superhero, and that he is yet to sign on the dotted lines.

Recently, while promoting Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar revealed that Sara Ali Khan had indeed dated Kartik Aaryan. Reports are now doing the rounds that Sara is not happy with the director speaking about her personal life in the media.

Chris Evans reacted to rumours that he might return as Captain America. With a tweet he confirmed that Sam Wilson will be the new Captain America. Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in MCU, will not return as Falcon but would take over as the new Captain America.

