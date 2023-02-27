Alia Bhatt, in Elegant Pistachio Green Gown, Leaves Fans Awestruck, See Pics

Alia Bhatt's career graph is on a rise ever since she made her Bollywood debut. Recent update- her three films Brahmastra, Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi won in different categories at Zee Cine Awards on Sunday. While her work is praise-worthy, she never misses a chance of impressing fans with her head-turning fashion statements on the red carpet. And her latest appearance at Zee Cine Awards 2023 is a testament to that.

Alia Bhatt arrived at the event and stood out from the crowd in an elegant pistachio green gown. She looked gorgeous in the green bell sleeves long dress with a plunging V-neckline. The gown sported cuts at the waistline and a long slit in the front. She carefully paired it up with a sleek green stone necklace and dewy makeup. She even shared some captures on her Instagram and wrote, “Hey". Needless to say, fans were left awestruck by her latest pictures. “Stunning as always," wrote a fan. Many others even congratulated Alia on her big win.

Alia also shared a cute picture flaunting her award on her Instagram Stories. The photograph is noteworthy as it was taken by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt thanked her husband for “patiently" clicking her picture late in the night. “Gangu love. Thank you Zee Cine awards for the honour! Sir- no words will ever be enough for how grateful I am to you Bhansali Productions. Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2 am," she captioned the post.

Alia also posted a picture with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and music director Pritam. Brahmastra won the Best Film and Song of the Year award for Kesariya. Even Ranbir Kapoor won an award for Best Actor.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt was also named the Best Actress at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards a few days ago.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also star in the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. She will share the screen space with Ranveer Singh in the film. Her upcoming projects also include Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

