Alia Bhatt Is The Only Indian Actor On Top 10 Celeb Instagram Influencers List, Edges Past Jennifer Lopez

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is among the top 10 celebrities influencers on Instagram this month. Alia has featured on the top ten cinema and actors/actresses Instagram influencers list that ranks celebrities from all over the world. Besides BTS’ J-Hope, Alia is the only Asian celebrity in the top ten rankings and she has also edged past Jennifer Lopez to secure her position at the sixth spot.

The 29-year-old actress has clinched the sixth position beating Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. The top three celebrities on the list released by Influencer Marketing Hub are Zendaya, Tom Holland, and The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson. Other Asian celebrities who are on the list are South Korean actor Lee Min Ho at 11th position, Priyanka Chopra Jonas at 13th position, and Akshay Kumar at 14th rank. Shraddha Kapoor is placed at the 18th position, followed by Rashmika Mandanna on the list of top 20 influential celebrities this month.

Alia’s rise in popularity on social media comes ahead of her Hollywood debut. The actress will soon be seen in Netflix’s original Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan. This year has been quite remarkable for the actress and producer in terms of her work. The year began with Alia’s critically acclaimed performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was also screened at Berlin International Film Festival. The movie was also a hit at the box office. Most recently, the actress was seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn. The movie smashed box office records and earned over Rs 1,100 crore.

Besides Alia, BTS’ J-Hope’s rise in popularity is also a remarkable feat. The BTS rapper recently concluded his concert tour in the United States along with his fellow band members: RM, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, V, and Suga. BTS also performed at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas earlier this year.

