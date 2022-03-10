Alia Bhatt Joins Ranbir Kapoor And His Family At Special Screening Of Rishi Kapoor’s Last Film Sharmaji Namkeen

The last film of late actor Rishi Kapoor, Sharmaji Namkeen is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video. To honour Rishi Kapoor, the makers of the film recently organised a special screening of the movie which was attended by his family members. On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor, his son Ranbir Kapoor, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, among others were spotted at the screening of the film.

While giving a tribute to her father Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima shared a few pictures from the screening, along with an emotional note. Riddhima posted two stills from the movie. ‘Legends are forever’ can be seen written on the first picture, while the second picture featured her late father. While penning down a heartfelt note in the caption, she wrote, “It’s been almost two years since dad left us physically, but his charisma is still felt and his legend is still alive and will forever be."

“Today, as I watch the last film of my father, actor par excellence, a devoted son and brother, a doting husband, and the most wonderful dad in the universe; I feel immensely proud of being his daughter! Paresh ji thank you for completing the movie. The family will always be indebted for your kind gesture," Riddhima signed off her post with a prayer hands emoticon. Take a look:

Here is another video from the screening of Sharmaji Namkeen, in which the entire Kapoor family is posing for the cameras, as Alia also joins them. Take a look at it:

Due to his sudden untimely demise, Rishi Kapoor couldn’t complete his film, and veteran actor Paresh Rawal had to step in his shoes to complete the film. Rishi passed away in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. The Hitesh Bhatia directorial Sharmaji Namkeen is backed by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures. The movie also features Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar in the prominent role. The film will premiere on Prime Videos on March 31.

