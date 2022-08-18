Alia Bhatt, KJo 'Drunk Dialled' Vicky-Katrina Right Before Their Wedding; Here's What Happened Next

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif share a great friendship. So, Alia got all emotional when she got to know about her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. How do we know that? Well, thanks to Karan Johar, who revealed that he and Alia “drunk dialled" Katrina and Vicky right before their wedding.

“Alia and I once drunk-dialled him once from Delhi. We were shooting and we were both drinking wine and looking at the stars, and we were like, ‘who do we call?’ And we said, ‘we want to call Vicky and Katrina.’ This was right before the wedding," Karan revealed on Koffee With Karan’s latest episode, which saw Vicky Kaushal grace the coffee couch, along with Sidharth Malhotra.

Advertisement

Karan also shared how he and Alia were emotional about Katrina getting married as both of them shared a close bond with the actress. “We called them and we were like, ‘we are so happy for you.’ Both of us love Katrina. We have grown to know you much later, but I have known Katrina for years. And just the fact that she was getting married was making us feel all emotional, fuzzy, and happy," Karan said.

When Karan asked Vicky how he felt about getting married, to which, he said, “I really truly do feel settled. It’s just a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. I just feel truly lucky to find that in her. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and compassionate persons I have ever come across."

Katrina will next be seen in Phone Bhoot starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She is also working on Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi, which she had been shooting for recently. On the other hand, Vicky, too, has a couple of films lined up. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here