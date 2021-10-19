Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Gives 'Virtual Wala Love' to Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan on 9th Anniversary of SOTY

9 years ago, three of the most popular actors of Bollywood made their debut in the industry with filmmaker Karan Johar’s romance drama Student of the Year. As Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra completed 9 years in the industry with the film, they took to social media to celebrate the occasion. Alia shared a selfie with Karan Johar where the duo added Sidharth and Varun on a video call.

She wrote, “There’s something about today.. something really special 😬 9 years later we managed to connect and give each other some happy grateful virtual wala love ❤️❤️☀️☀️⭐️⭐️"

Varun shared a still from the film featuring him coming out of a swimming pool and wrote, “It’s been 9 years

#tbt #SOTY"

This is what Sidharth shared:

The coming of age drama film revolved around the students of an elite school whose relationships take a sour turn when they participate in a yearly competition. Apart from Alia, Varun and Sidharth the film also starred late actor Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal.

Meanwhile, Alia reunited with Karan Johar for his directorial Rocky aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani. She co-stars with Ranveer Singh in the film. The filmmaker and producer will be making his comeback as a director after five years. Johar’s last directorial venture was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was released in 2016.

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Kiara Advani. He also has Bediyya with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. Sidharth, on the other hand, is basking in the success of his latest release Shershaah. He will next be seen in Thank Godd and Mission Majnu.

