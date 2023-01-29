Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will be a part of Faran Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra. However, the delay in updates regarding the film gave rise to rumours that it might have been shelved. Amid this, Alia and Katrina were clicked at Zoya Akhtar’s Bandra house on Saturday night. Zoya is also an integral part of the film. This made fans speculate that there might be an update on the film soon.

In the photos and videos shared by the paparazzi, Alia Bhatt can be seen donning a black crop top which she paired with black trousers. She wore a shrug of the same colour over the top and went for an all-black look. The actress radiated the new-mommy glow as she waved at the shutterbugs before entering her car. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, wore a casual t-shirt with denim and completed her look with a military-printed jacket.

Take a look at the photos:

Last year, it was speculated that the delay was due to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy. Rumours also did the rounds suggesting the movie might not happen altogether.

However, Alia clarified back then that there is no truth in such claims and that the film will kick off production next year. Speaking at a media interaction, Alia said, “It’s happening! We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (indicating her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait."

Alia welcomed her baby daughter Raha with Ranbir Kapoor in November last year.

Jee Lee Zaraa was announced in 2021. The film is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan, and Reema Kagti, and produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan. It will be released in 2023.

