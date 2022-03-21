Alia Bhatt Laughs at Ranbir Kapoor's Hilarious Reply to Paparazzi Who Asked Them to Stop and Pose; Watch

Alia Bhatt, who recently arrived back in Mumbai post her birthday getaway in the Maldives along with mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, was snapped jetting away once again to an undisclosed location. The actor was accompanied by boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir no doubt are Bollywood's power couple. From dinner dates to hosting promotional events, the two never miss a chance to set out some major couple goals. On the morning of March 21, Monday, the couple was snapped at the Mumbai Airport. They didn't just opt for casual looks but were also twinning in white t-shirts. While Ranbir was seen in a white tee and black bottom, Alia opted for blue distressed jeans and a white tee with a cat print on it. As the two were headed towards the airport gate, the paparazzi asked the couple to stop by and pose near their car. Ranbir, being his witty self, had a hilarious reply which made Alia laugh.

In the video being circulated on the Internet, one can see the paparazzi asking Ranbir and Alia to stop for photos. However, Ranbir is seen telling them that they are already walking slowly. On hearing her boyfriend’s remark, Alia laughed and turned her face away from the cameras. Once again, when the paps requested the duo to stop, Ranbir told them that photos come better when one is walking. He said, “Chalte huye pictures aur better aate hai, haina? (Pictures come good while someone is walking right)?”

Meanwhile, Alia is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film RRR, Ranbir is occupied with Shraddha Kapoor co-starrer, directed by Luv Ranjan. Though their individual projects are much awaited, fans cannot wait for the love birds to share the screen. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra. The film, which is slated to release on September 9 this year, stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy too.

