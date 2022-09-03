Alia Bhatt Leaves Ranbir Kapoor Blushing As She Dedicates These Lines from Kesariya to Him, Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are expecting their first baby together, shell out major couple goals. At a promotional event for their film Brahmastra in Hyderabad on Friday, Alia once again sent ‘RaLia’ fans into a meltdown as the actress dedicated a few lines from ‘Kesariya’ to Ranbir.

The actress pointed at her star husband while singing the romantic song Kesariya and left Ranbir blushing hard. Even Karan Johar noticed it and teased blushing Ranbir. Alia looked stunning in a custom-made pink sharara that had ‘baby on board’ inscribed on its back.

As she sang “din beete teri fikar mein (my days are spent thinking about you)", she turned back to point towards her hubby and sent everyone into a meltdown. Ranbir was seen blushing and looking at the floor. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

This interaction came hours after a massive pre-release event for Brahmastra that was planned on Friday in Hyderabad was cancelled at the last minute. The pre-release event with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and SS Rajamouli, was to feature Jr NTR as the chief guest. Fans were also expected to be a part of the event.

However, just moments before the event was to kickstart, the media gathered at the venue was informed that the event was cancelled. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brahmastra pre-release event has been cancelled. Inconvenience regretted," read an artwork featuring Dharma Productions logo and others involved in the film which has been shared by fan clubs and a few prominent media personalities.

Advertisement

Turned out the sudden cancellation was due to the fact that police personnel were deployed on Ganesh Chaturthi duty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here