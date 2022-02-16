Alia Bhatt Looks Captivating In Pictures Before Gangubai Kathiawadi Premiere At Berlinale

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is an avid social media user. She likes to keep her fans updated on tids and bits of her personal and professional life. The Student Of The Year actress will be gracing the Berlinale red carpet for the third time as her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set for the world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Alia took to Instagram on Wednesday and treated her fans to a series of pictures in which the Alia looked captivating dressed in all white ensemble.

The 28-year-old actress had shared a couple of pictures as she enjoyed her stay at the exotic location. During her latest fashion outing, Alia donned a white trench coat and paired it up with loose pallazon pants. The actress striked a pose as she had put her hands in the pockets and looked off the camera. The diva had a pair of beautiful pearl earrings on and with her hair tied in a sleek bun, Alia personified beauty with grace.

The next picture is a close up shot of Alia’s face as she donned a no make-up look with a matte orange lip shade and a hint of mascara to her eyes. The next shot sees the actress flaunting her dangler pearl earrings as she looked down and got captured in the lens. The last picture is a shot in the open as Alia, and it sees Alia adoring the beauty of the city. Styled by Ami Patel, the actress looked gorgeous in all her pictures clicked by photographer Marcos Rodriguez Velo.

Check the post below:

Taking to the captions, Alia wrote, “Berlin Day 2,"and added white heart and folded hands emoticon. Alia’s pictures have attracted reactions from the Bollywood community. While Rakulpreet Singh dropped a couple of fire emoticons, what caught our attention is Alia’s beau and Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Kapoor’s reaction. She found the clicks hot and dropped fire and raising hand emoticons in the comments section.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biopic of the woman who was pushed to prostitution at a young age but fought back for herself and emerged as one of the most influential figures in Mumbai. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres on February 25.

