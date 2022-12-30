Alia Bhatt Looks Dreamy In Latest Pictures, Fans Call Her 'Sabse Haseen'

Alia Bhatt has managed to slay left, right and centre ever since 2022 started. From her stellar performances in films like Gangubai Kathiawad, Darlings and Brahmastra, the actress has seemed to ace all the professional benchmarks she had set for herself. But along with professional achievements, Alia also made headlines when she got married to Ranbir Kapoor and later became a mother to an adorable daughter ‘Raha’. The new celeb mom in town seems to be glowing and that is evident from her social media posts too.

Following the trajectory, on Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures of herself rocking a bewitching aquamarine blue-colored kurta set immaculately designed by Ritika Mirchandani. To give an extra edge to her glamorous look, Alia accessorized her get-up with some sparkling earrings, a shimmering diamond ring on her finger and a smoky eye makeup look. Her red lip shade also added charm to her look. Although the Darlings actress kept the post simple without any caption, she, however, used a snowflake emoji to describe her look.

Floored by Alia Bhatt’s stunning avatar, several fans of the actress swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Ek Aisi Biwi Toh Main Bhi Deserve Karta Hu" Another one commented, “Most beautiful and talented actress of this generation. You can’t change my mind (red heart emoji)." Someone also said, “Tum Sabse Haseeen. Tum Sabse Jawaan!!" A fan stated, “She looks just like a dream. The prettiest girl I’ve ever seen(with heart eyes emojis)".

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s most recent Brahmastra broke the dry spell at the Box Office. The film not only became a commercial blockbuster but has successfully hyped the Astraverse fandom for the next two installments in the trilogy. Now the actress will be seen in Karan Johar’s quirky love story Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

