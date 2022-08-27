Alia Bhatt Looks Radiant as She Gears Up for Brahmastra's Promotions but Her Caption Steals the Show

Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will see her on-screen for the first time with her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir who tied the knot in April this year, are also expecting their first child together. On Saturday, the Darlings actress took to her social media handle to drop gorgeous snaps from her promotional shoots.

In the photos, the actress can be seen covering her baby bump in a beige oversized shirt which she paired with wide-legged jeans. She kept her makeup minimal as usual and accessories her looks with golden hoop-shaped earrings. However, her witty caption stole the show. The actress will be promoting her film at IIT Bombay. Joking about the same, she wrote that she is finally getting into IIT. Her caption reads, “IIT Bombay .. here we come!!!

thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT(for one hour)9th September — BRAHMĀSTRA ."

Take a look at her post:

Meanwhile, the parents-to-be are now all set to celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi together. Reports state that the Kapoor family has organised a special puja for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their yet-to-be-born baby. “The puja is to celebrate the new phase of the happy couple, and also to ensure and pray for everyone’s well-being," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Life.

Talking of Brahmastra, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others. It will release on September 9. Apart from Brahmastra, the actress will also be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone.

