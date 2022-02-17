Alia Bhatt Makes Her Grand Entry At Berlinale Red Carpet With Gangubai 'Namaste' Pose; See Pics

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her grand entry at red carpet of the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival exuding elegance in a white net saree by Indian designer-duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula. Alia striked the signature Gangubai Namaste pose at the red carpet of Berlianle as she attended the world premiere of her much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared her experience of attending the mega event in Berlin via pictures. The post shared by Alia Bhatt sees three snaps. In the first photo, Alia is seen striking Namaste pose as she garnered the love by a number of people gathered to view the celebrities entering the event hall. The actress looks magnificent dressed in a white sheer net share and a backless blouse. As for accessories, the Student Of The Year actress wore diamond earrings with that had a green emerald too. For her makeup, she kept it minimal, with a soft base and red lip shade. The actress looks captivating as she smilingly posed for the lens. Styled by Ami Patel, this customised chiffon number by Rimple and Harpreet paid ode to the 28-year-old actress’ on-screen persona.

Advertisement

The next photo sees Alia flaunting her the embroidery on her pallu and the frills added to its send giving a modern touch to it. The actress was seen giving a front pose nearby the staircase to the hall, and the entire set up looked enormous decorated with chandelier, lights and exotic flowers.

The third snap is an all-smiles picture of Alia as she gives a side pose and laughingly stares at the lens. Taking to the caption, the Kalank actress left a folded hands and white heart emoticon as a nod to her film Gangubai Kathiwadi and her white attire at the mega event.

Advertisement

Alia also shared a couple of close up pictures of the same event. She even shared a video of herself entering the hall and striking the signature Gangubai pose. She added the track Jab Saiyaan from her film too.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biopic of the woman who was pushed to prostitution at a young age but fought back for herself and emerged as one of the most influential figures in Mumbai. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in theatres on February 25.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.