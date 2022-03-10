Alia Bhatt Most Likely To Skip RRR Promotions

RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) is all set to release on March 25. While the star cast is gearing up for the second round of promotions, it looks like Alia will not be a part of it. The actor was a part of the promotional campaigns during December, when the film was expected to get released on January 7. At that time, Alia had allotted 15 days for the project.

If rumours are to be believed, Alia’s maintenance expenses had cost the producers heavily during the initial promotions. Of the 15 days she allotted for the promotions, it is said that she charged a whopping sum of 3 crores for it. This included her flight travel expenses, hotel stays, and her crew’s expense as well.

The makers reportedly feel that Alia’s absence from the promotions will not have any impact on the craze of this pan-Indian project.

Another speculated reason why the actor will not be available is that Alia has already given the dates to her other projects. In Bollywood, Alia has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ke Prem Kahani’ in the pipeline alongside Ranveer Singh. With this film, Karan Johar is getting back on the director’s chair, and the stakes of this film are pretty high. Recently, it was also announced that Alia, who is currently enjoying the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to make her debut in Hollywood too with actor Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

The Netflix original film, Heart Of Stone, is said to be a spy thriller, directed by Tom Harper. It is being produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher will be on board as an executive producer, alongside Tom and Greg Rucka.

