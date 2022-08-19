Alia Bhatt on Bollywood's Rough Patch: Tough Year for Indian Cinema, Even All South Films Have Not Worked

2022 has been a tough year for Bollywood so far as most of the films have failed to pull moviegoers to the theatres despite having a good cast. Alia Bhatt, whose Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the successful films this year, delivered another hit, Darlings, but this time on the OTT platform. Talking about Bollywood’s ongoing lean patch at an event, Alia shared that it is a tough year and people should be a little kind to Hindi films.

“I think it’s a tough year for Indian cinema, we should just be a little kind to Hindi films," she said at Express Adda. Meanwhile, South Indian films have found a lot of pan-Indian success leading to the debate between Bollywood vs Regional Films. Alia added that it is not just Hindi films but some South films have not worked as well. The actress continued, “We say it is tough for Bollywood but are we really counting the overall number of films that have done well this year? Even in the South Indian film industry, all their films have not worked."

“Similarly, some of the films, starting with my film this year, Gangubai Kathiawadi, have done very well. A good film will always do well. I think the lens right now is really hard on cinema in general because we’re coming back post-pandemic. The theatres were shut for almost two years. Good content will always do well but now we’re just reassessing what are the kinds of films that we are going to screen at theatres or on an OTT platform and what is the general consumer habit. It doesn’t mean that Hindi cinema is over," the actress concluded.

Apart from Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, films that have performed well at the box office are The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jugjugg Jeeyo. Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva with her actor-hubby Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in the pipeline.

