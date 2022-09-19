Alia Bhatt On Bond with Husband Ranbir Kapoor: 'We Are Not Do Jism Ek Jaan'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra has recorded unprecedented growth at the box office by minting over 360 crore worldwide. It is likely that the film will break the domestic record of Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files soon in the post-pandemic era. Now, in a recent interaction with NDTV, the lead actors of the film spoke candidly about their roles in the film, while doing so, the couple also revealed interesting details about their personal life. When asked about finding love on a movie set, Alia Bhatt stated that it is something that naturally happened to them in a working environment.

According to the Highway actress, she and Ranbir are both strong individuals as opposed to being ‘do jism ek jaan’ (two bodies one soul). Alia revealed that the two make it a point to respect each other individual personalities and professional commitments equally. She said, “Ranbir and I are very strong individuals, especially me. I don't mean he's not a strong individual. But, we both respect our individual personalities and professional commitments together. We're not 'do jism ek jaan' kind of people. We have a beautiful equation as companions and we have an even better working relationship because we're both passionate about movies."

During the same interaction, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his wife Alia’s daunting personality. He shared that it is common for Alia to get the Kapoor kin to do an Instagram photo shoot before going to an event. “She can be daunting sometimes because she is a bit boisterous. She can bully you as she tries and gets me to do a lot of Instagram photo shoots before we go to an event," he said jokingly.

Their bitter-sweet chemistry was revealed when Alia immediately responded to the Kapoor lad’s claim. Alia religiously refuted that she asked him for a shoot and stated whenever such a request is made, all Ranbir says is ‘no baby no’. To this, Ranbir explained about having to reach a point in his life where if people tell him 2+2=5, he happily agrees. However, while concluding the interaction, Ranbir Kapoor hailed Alia as the best manager in the world.

Part one of the trilogy introduced the character Shiva, the Agni Astra in the mystic universe. The second part will retrace the backstory of Dev, who is likely to be the main antagonist. The second part of the trilogy will hit the silver screen by 2025.

