Alia Bhatt on Cloud Nine As Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, Brahmastra Land Several Nominations at IIFA 2023

The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), India's largest film festival, will hold its 23rd edition on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in February. The three-day event is a mega affair. As the biggest celebration of Indian cinema approaches, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards announced nominations for popular categories. And Alia Bhatt's films ruled the chart.

All of her three films Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmastra received multiple nominations for the upcoming awards. The actor took to Instagram to share her surprise and excitement.

In her first Instagram Stories, the actress shared a post by Bhansali Production. The post mentions all the categories in which her highly acclaimed film, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ has been nominated. These are - Best Picture, Direction, Music direction, Performance in a leading role (Female), Performance in a supporting role (Male), Playback Singer (Female), Best Story and Lyrics. The production house shared the list on Instagram with the caption “Our Gangu marks chaar chand at the IIFA with 8 nominations.”

But that is not all, Alia Bhatt’s story thread continued as she shared posts from Eternal Sunshine Production and Dharma Production, announcing the categories in which her films Darlings and Brahmastra have been nominated.

The combined captions read, “What a good morning."

With Darlings, Alia Bhatt made her Production debut in Bollywood. The film received a lot of praise and now 5 nominations. From being nominated for Best Picture, Direction, Best Story to two other nominations for performances in a leading role, the film is embarking on doing well this awards season.

However, what made Alia’s morning good was the 18 nominations her much talked about film Brahmastra received. Best Direction, Best story, Music, Playback singers you name it.

Apart from these, Kartik Aayan’s 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is also among the top nominations this year. The winners are chosen through a voting system which will begin Tuesday onwards.

The event is being co-hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences.

