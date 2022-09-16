Alia Bhatt on Response to Brahmastra: 'Positive Nahi Hota to Box Office Mein Aag Nahi Lagti'

Even before the release of Brahmastra, the Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer found itself receiving criticism from the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ gang. The fantasy flick that has opened to unprecedented growth at the box office has also become a major target of film critics and trade analysts. While some believe that Brahmastra is a landmark in the fantasy genre of Hindi cinema, others aren’t much-impressed with its concept. Now, Alia Bhatt who recently landed in Ahmedabad for the promotion of the film spoke candidly about its business at the box office.

According to the soon mom-to-be, the entire team of Brahmastra is trying to look at the positive side of the picture, rather than concentrating on the negative aspect. Currently, she believes that the response for her has been positive because of the numbers that it has raked at the box office. Alia believes if the response wasn’t positive, then the movie wouldn’t have earned so much in numbers.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UAJSZyTjN8Y" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>>

“We just hope to come across more positive things rather than anything negative. Film release hone k baad aisa lag raha hain positive hi ja raha hain warna jo box office me aag lagayi hai woh hota nahi (Ever since Brahmastra has released, I think it has been positive, otherwise, how has it set the box office on fire)," she said as reported by Pinkvilla.

Alia, who previously advised the naysayers to not watch her film if they don’t like her, once again clarified her way of reflection on the audience’s criticism. The Brahmastra fame said people get only one life and two options with it. It entirely depends on an individual if they want to focus on the positive thing and stay optimistic or stay pessimistic by concentrating on the negatives. Alia’s way of dealing with a negative question includes trying to deflect it. In the end, the reviews, opinions, and feedback of the film remain entirely with the audience.

Advertisement

She continued, “We have only one life and two options in it. We can either focus on the positive things or think about negativity. Whenever the media asks a negative question, we try to not divert ourselves from it. Criticism, reviews, opinions, and feedback are the audience’s right."

Advertisement

The first part of the trilogy - Shiva hit the box office on September 9. The director of the film Ayan Mukerji revealed that the second part is likely to hit the silver screens by 2025. It is speculated that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might essay the lead roles in Brahmastra 2 but an official confirmation regarding the same is yet awaited.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here