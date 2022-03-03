Alia Bhatt Once Refused To Rest Her Head On Ranbir Kapoor's Shoulder, SLB Reveals Why

Alia Bhatt had previously revealed that she had auditioned for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black when she was nine years old. The actress was auditioning to play the child version of Rani Mukerji in the movie. Coincidentally, her current boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor was assisting Bhansali at the time. In a recent interview, the ace director spilled the beans from the actors’ meet and revealed that Alia and Ranbir have a picture from the audition day as well.

Speaking with Film Companion, SLB revealed that Alia Bhatt had made her way to his office with her mother Soni Razdan. The actress was asked to do a couple of scenes and even dance to Dola Re Dola from Devdas, which she did with ease. However, when SLB asked Alia to rest her head on Ranbir’s shoulder for an audition scene but she refused.

“I made her dress up and asked Ranbir [Kapoor], who was assisting me in Black at that time, to sit with her and take some pictures. I asked her to put her head on his shoulder and she said no, because she was feeling shy," he recalled. However, a few moments later, Alia rested her head on his shoulder. “I was talking to Soni when I suddenly saw her head go on to his shoulder. I have that picture of the two of them, which I sent her during her last birthday. It was a little black and white copy," the director added.

What a cute memory! Alia Bhatt in the past had spoken about falling for Ranbir Kapoor after the audition. In an interview, she revealed that she had a crush on Ranbir since she met him at the audition. Alia and Ranbir have sure come a long, long way. The couple had been dating for a few years now with speculations of their wedding making the headlines every now and then.

