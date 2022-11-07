Alia Bhatt Once Revealed What She Would Like To Name Her Baby Daughter - Any Guesses?

It is a celebration time for the Kapoor family as actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl on Sunday. The announcement was made by the couple themselves via a joint statement that was shared on Instagram. However, it is not yet known if the duo has decided on a name for their little princess since the announcement had no mention regarding the same. It is unclear when the two will reveal the name of their little munchkin publicly. But did you know that Alia Bhatt once appeared on a reality television show when she revealed what she would like to name her daughter?

It all happened when Alia Bhatt graced the stage of Super Dancer season 3 alongside Ranveer Singh for the promotion of their 2019 movie Gully Boy. In a funny conversation with a little contestant, Alia Bhatt tested his knowledge by asking him to spell out her name. Initially, it appeared that the little boy would get it correct but he ended up messing it up just after highlighting the first two letters correctly. However, Alia Bhatt was so impressed by the wrong spelling that she jokingly admitted she would like to name her daughter after it.

Advertisement

In a clip of the conversation that’s available on the internet, the boy is seen spelling Alia as ‘Almaa’. Laughing at the innocent mistake of the kid, Alia says, “Almaa bahut is sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma rakhungi (Almaa is a beautiful name. I will name my daughter Almaa)." While the revelation was nothing more than a light joke, it is yet unclear what name the Bollywood couple would like to give their little munchkin.

Advertisement

On early Sunday, Alia Bhatt was admitted to the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. Just hours after their car was snapped entering the medical facility, the couple released a joint statement via social media that read, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents! Love love love."

Advertisement

As soon as the announcement surfaced online, family members, friends, fans and other celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, and more extended congratulations to the new parents.

Read all the Latest Movies News here